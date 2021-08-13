Posts

RED PEACOCK CICHLID

Image
Red peacock Cichlid Red peacock cichlids are very beautiful aquarium fish, I have given some important information about Red peacock cichlids Identification: Their colour is generally Red Fully grown adult fish size is approximately 15 cm Male is more colourful and looks very attractive during breading season Male have egg spots on anal fins and slightly more pointed dorsal fins than female Life span: 7 to 10 years Origin: Red peacock cichlids are originated  from Lake Malawi in eastern Africa which is 9th largest lake of the world Peacock cichlids are available in 20 varieties Cichlids are not a natural fish, years of breeding make them and now this fish don't have any natural habitat It is a aquarium fish Nature: Red peacock cichlids are semi aggressive Relatively clam than other cichlids Red peacock cichlids actively hunt other small species of the tank Red peacock cichlids become very aggressive when their area taken by other fish Breeding: Keeping multiple female f
Post a Comment
Read more

Mourning Cloak Butterfly

Image
Mourning Cloak Butterfly Scientific name:  Nymphalis antiopa Mourning Cloak Butterfly Photos Mourning Cloak Butterfly Couple Mourning Cloak Butterfly Mating Mourning Cloak Butterfly Life Cycle Stages Mourning Cloak Butterfly Cocoon Mourning Cloak Butterfly Caterpillar Mourning Cloak Butterfly Host Plant willow, elm, hackberry, cottonwood, poplar, rose, birch, hawthorne, and mulberry Mourning Cloak Butterfly Eggs
Post a Comment
Read more

Cabbage White Butterfly (Pieris rapae)

Image
Cabbage White Butterfly Photos Cabbage White Butterfly Couple Cabbage White Butterfly Mating Cabbage White Butterfly Life Cycle Cabbage White Butterfly Cocoon Cabbage White Caterpillars Cabbage White Butterfly Host Tree Cabbage White Butterfly Eggs
Post a Comment
Read more