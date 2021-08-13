Red peacock Cichlid Red peacock cichlids are very beautiful aquarium fish, I have given some important information about Red peacock cichlids Identification: Their colour is generally Red Fully grown adult fish size is approximately 15 cm Male is more colourful and looks very attractive during breading season Male have egg spots on anal fins and slightly more pointed dorsal fins than female Life span: 7 to 10 years Origin: Red peacock cichlids are originated from Lake Malawi in eastern Africa which is 9th largest lake of the world Peacock cichlids are available in 20 varieties Cichlids are not a natural fish, years of breeding make them and now this fish don't have any natural habitat It is a aquarium fish Nature: Red peacock cichlids are semi aggressive Relatively clam than other cichlids Red peacock cichlids actively hunt other small species of the tank Red peacock cichlids become very aggressive when their area taken by other fish Breeding: Keeping multiple female f